Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

