Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

