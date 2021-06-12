Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Reaches $758.86 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $758.86 million and $187.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,521,916,667 coins and its circulating supply is 358,675,567 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

