CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.51. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

