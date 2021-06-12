Cryptrust Achieves Market Cap of $81,560.75 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Cryptrust has a market cap of $81,560.75 and approximately $1,511.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

