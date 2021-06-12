CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $161,271.63 and $1,871.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00222712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

