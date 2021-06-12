Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CYRX stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

