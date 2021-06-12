Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.64. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.