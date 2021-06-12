Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Insiders have sold a total of 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195,257 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,711. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

