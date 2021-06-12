Critical Comparison: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Canada Goose alerts:

44.9% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canada Goose and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 4 9 0 2.47 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $43.32, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Blue.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canada Goose and Blue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 6.41 $53.21 million $0.61 67.97 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Risk and Volatility

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue has a beta of 45.45, indicating that its stock price is 4,445% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 8.08% 16.65% 6.30% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canada Goose beats Blue on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.