Critical Analysis: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) & Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Benitec Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 281.53%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 369.92 -$8.27 million N/A N/A Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

