CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,547,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

