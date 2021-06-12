CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of CRSP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,547,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
