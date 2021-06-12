CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $161.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,547,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

