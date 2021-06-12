CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $161.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of CRSP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,547,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.