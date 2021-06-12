CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRH Medical stock remained flat at $$3.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,894,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

