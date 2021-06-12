CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,894,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH Medical by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. 388,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

