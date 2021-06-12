Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Outperform”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.