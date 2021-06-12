Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.48 ($60.56).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.95. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

