Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,725.30. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

