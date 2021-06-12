Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

