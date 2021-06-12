Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CRW opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £576.78 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,508.50.
Craneware Company Profile
