Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £576.78 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,508.50.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.