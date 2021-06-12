Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.60. 3,465,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

