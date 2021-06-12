Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

