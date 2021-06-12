Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

COST traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

