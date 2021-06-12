CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $940.83.

CoStar Group stock opened at $869.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.88. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $646.46 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,317 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after buying an additional 209,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

