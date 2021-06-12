COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.75

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 11237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

