Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) vs. The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and The Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58% The Hershey 16.69% 66.00% 15.13%

52.2% of The Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Hershey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hershey has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. The Hershey pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hershey pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hershey has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosan and The Hershey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hershey 0 6 9 0 2.60

The Hershey has a consensus price target of $166.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given The Hershey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hershey is more favorable than Cosan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosan and The Hershey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $5.01 billion 0.98 $333.56 million N/A N/A The Hershey $8.15 billion 4.44 $1.28 billion $6.29 27.79

The Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan.

Summary

The Hershey beats Cosan on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, Bubble Yum, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty, Oatmega, Paqui, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

