Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Corteva by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,778. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.