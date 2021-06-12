Corra.Finance Price Down 19.2% This Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.28 or 0.00043022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and $73,189.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00165454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00197229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.01148014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,432.49 or 0.99761253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

