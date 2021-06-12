Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 67.1% in May

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.