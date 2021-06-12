Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $21.03 Average PT from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

Several analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

