CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $78,454.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.78 or 0.01001498 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,537,392 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

