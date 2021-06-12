Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

ROAD stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

