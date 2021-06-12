Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

STZ stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

