Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

