ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

