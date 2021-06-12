Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 1,537 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $266,748.70.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

