Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

CHD opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

