Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

