Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

