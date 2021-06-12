Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 13,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $453.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.39. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

