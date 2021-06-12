Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $231.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.