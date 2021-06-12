Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

