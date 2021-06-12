Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $344.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

