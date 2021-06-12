Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

