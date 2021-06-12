Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $165.02 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

