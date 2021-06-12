Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,399 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $190.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

