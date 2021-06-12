Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

