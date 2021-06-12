Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $108,765.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,578.98 or 1.00106749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00367665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00446688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00808096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,112,395 coins and its circulating supply is 11,639,050 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

