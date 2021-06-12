Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 41,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,280,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $542.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

