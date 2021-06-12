Comparing TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) and Its Rivals

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TELUS International (Cda) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion $102.90 million 50.80 TELUS International (Cda) Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.26

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. TELUS International (Cda) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELUS International (Cda) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75 TELUS International (Cda) Competitors 614 2954 4474 87 2.50

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

